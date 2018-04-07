Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz backs Toro Rosso-Honda to bounce back

"In Barcelona we had them together with us and McLaren"


7 April 2018 - 12h57, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has backed his former team Toro Rosso to bounce back.

Just after the Spaniard left for Renault, Toro Rosso surprised the paddock by performing well with its new Honda engines in Barcelona testing.

But then the sort of reliability problems and lack of performance that had become customary during the McLaren era re-emerged in Australia.

Sainz said in Bahrain: "They (Toro Rosso) were very good in Barcelona, so for me the strange one was Australia. They were worse than expected.

"In Barcelona we had them together with us and McLaren, and they have a lot of top speed here which is something that surprises me."

Sainz is ’on loan’ to Renault this year, and could be pulled back to the Red Bull family for 2019 if Daniel Ricciardo leaves.

The 23-year-old has high praise for Red Bull Racing.

"It is basically still the same team as when it won four world championships in a row," said Sainz.

"The other Renault teams are trying to get closer to them, but we know that if you put a Renault engine in every car on the grid, the best would be Red Bull."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1