F1 - Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 ’not 100pc’ - Marko

"I would not be surprised to see him at another team"


6 September 2017 - 11h40, by GMM 

Red Bull is still open to ’selling’ Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz to another team.

The energy drink company has a firm contract with the 22-year-old, but persistent rumours say Renault is interested in running him at the French works team.

Indeed, Sainz admitted recently that Renault even made a "good offer" to sign him for 2017, but it was turned down by Red Bull.

Now, there are rumours that not only Renault but also McLaren are interested in Sainz for 2018.

So when asked about Sainz’s 100 per cent Red Bull contract for 2018, Dr Helmut Marko told Canal F1 Latin America: "It’s difficult to talk about 100pc in formula one.

"I would not be surprised to see him at another team. Because I know what his contract is.

"But only we can make it possible," the Red Bull official added.



