Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz arrival made Hulkenberg ’worry’

"For the first time, he cared about the other car"


6 March 2018 - 09h35, by GMM 

Cyril Abiteboul says Nico Hulkenberg got a wake-up call last year.

The German driver began the year as Jolyon Palmer’s teammate, but the Briton was replaced mid-season by Carlos Sainz.

"One thing I recall was when we put Carlos in the car," Renault team boss Abiteboul told Auto Hebdo.

"For the first time I heard Nico say ’What fuel is in the other car?’ ’What tyres does he have?’ ’What’s his power mode?’

"For the first time, he cared about the other car," said the Frenchman.

Still referring to Hulkenberg, he continued: "It did not wake him up, because he’s a competitor who never falls asleep, but it did worry him. And I think that’s what drives him to excel."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1