Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz admits Toro Rosso ’frustration’

"They have the right people but not the right budget"


5 October 2017 - 08h22, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz thinks the only thing stopping Toro Rosso from becoming a winning team is money.

After three seasons with the junior Red Bull team, the Spaniard is finally stepping up for 2018 with a move to the works Renault outfit.

But he says he is grateful to Red Bull for giving him his start in F1 with Toro Rosso, a team designed to give young drivers their debut.

"With my results, and considering that Renault was interested in me for a year and a half and the doors of Red Bull were closed, I felt a little frustrated," Sainz, 23, admitted to the French magazine Auto Hebdo.

"But it was never to the point of forgetting what this team and what Red Bull did for me. Without them, I would not be here to talk to you," he said.

And he says Toro Rosso is a strong and well-organised team.

"They have the right people but not the right budget," Sainz explained.

"The resources are minimal compared to Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull," he said.

"This is a problem that F1 must address as soon as possible. Because with a little more resources, this team would really be something."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1