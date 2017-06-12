Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz, Kvyat relationship hits road bump

"We change the order the cars go out at every race"


12 June 2017 - 13h00, by GMM 

The relationship between Toro Rosso drivers Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat has hit a bump in the road.

In Montreal qualifying, Spaniard Sainz hit out about supposed unfair treatment when it came to getting an aerodynamic ’draft’ on the straight.

"We change the order the cars go out at every race and everyone in the team knows it," Kvyat said.

"From my side everything is clear, so if he is brave, he should come and talk to me. But it seems that he prefers to talk to me through journalists.

"From my side I have nothing to say to him. I know that I behaved properly.

"In Baku he should be behind me but now I’m not sure I want to work with him after everything he said. I’m not sure that we want to cooperate in the qualifying," Kvyat added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1