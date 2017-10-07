Renault Sport Formula One Team confirms departure of Jolyon Palmer at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix; Carlos Sainz to join the team from the US Grand Prix.

Renault Sport Racing and Jolyon Palmer have decided by mutual agreement to end their relationship following the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday 8 October 2017.

2018 race team driver Carlos Sainz will now join the team early to drive for the remainder of this season.

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport Racing Managing Director:

“I would like to thank Jolyon for his commitment to the team and his professionalism. Since Renault’s return to Formula 1, Jolyon has been highly dedicated in an evolving environment. He has shown great personal qualities and we wish him all the best in his future career.”

Jolyon Palmer:

“The Japanese Grand Prix will be my last race for Renault. It’s been an extremely challenging season and I’ve been through a lot in the last three years, but it’s been a tremendous journey overall with the team. I can look back proudly at the performance in the second half of last season, my first point in Malaysia and of course reaching a career high of sixth place in Singapore this year. I wish the team all the best for the future. My immediate focus is now on achieving the best possible result in the Japanese GP, and then I can assess my options for the future.”