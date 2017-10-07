Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz Jr. moves to Renault from US GP

Palmer: Japan ’my last race’ for Renault


7 October 2017 - 13h58, by Olivier Ferret 

Renault Sport Formula One Team confirms departure of Jolyon Palmer at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix; Carlos Sainz to join the team from the US Grand Prix.

Renault Sport Racing and Jolyon Palmer have decided by mutual agreement to end their relationship following the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday 8 October 2017.

2018 race team driver Carlos Sainz will now join the team early to drive for the remainder of this season.

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport Racing Managing Director:

“I would like to thank Jolyon for his commitment to the team and his professionalism. Since Renault’s return to Formula 1, Jolyon has been highly dedicated in an evolving environment. He has shown great personal qualities and we wish him all the best in his future career.”

Jolyon Palmer:

“The Japanese Grand Prix will be my last race for Renault. It’s been an extremely challenging season and I’ve been through a lot in the last three years, but it’s been a tremendous journey overall with the team. I can look back proudly at the performance in the second half of last season, my first point in Malaysia and of course reaching a career high of sixth place in Singapore this year. I wish the team all the best for the future. My immediate focus is now on achieving the best possible result in the Japanese GP, and then I can assess my options for the future.”



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (567 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1