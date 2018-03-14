Logo
F1 - Safety Director Laurent Mekies to leave FIA

"He will immediately cease all Formula 1 duties"


14 March 2018 - 15h17, by Olivier Ferret 

After more than three years at the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Laurent Mekies, FIA Safety Director and Deputy to the F1 Race Director, is to leave the Federation.

Mr Mekies joined the FIA in October 2014 as Safety Director, being responsible for all Safety and Medical matters for the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile across all its Championships, as well as R&D and homologation activities for both track and road.

At the start of 2017 he was appointed Deputy F1 Race Director in addition to his existing duties. In this capacity he worked alongside F1 Race Director Charlie Whiting throughout the 2017 F1 Season, dealing principally with sporting matters.

Until his departure from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile at the end of June, Mr Mekies will continue to act as FIA Safety Director. However, he will immediately cease all Formula 1 duties and will no longer be involved in any Formula 1 matter, stepping down from his role as Deputy F1 Race Director with immediate effect.



