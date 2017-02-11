Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - SS9: Tänak wide awake

Paddon suffers power steering failure


11 February 2017 - 09h05, by www.wrc.com 

Ott Tänak was quickest out of the blocks on Saturday morning at Rally Sweden as the Estonian won the longest speed test of this second round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

A thin layer of fresh overnight snow covered the roads, but the M-Sport driver sped through the 31.60km in 13min 45.5sec at the wheel of his Ford Fiesta WRC. But Tänak reckoned he still had more in reserve.

“A proper fast stage. It was difficult to see some corners so I didn’t feel so confident. It wasn’t a maximum push but a clean run,” said Tänak, who remained third in the standings.

He was 2.6sec quicker than team-mate Sébastien Ogier. The Frenchman endured the worst of the conditions yesterday as road opener, but with the start order reversed today there was a big smile on his face at the finish.

“You have to be completely committed in here, it’s super fast. We’re enjoying our road position better than yesterday,” said Ogier, who moved ahead of Kris Meeke into fourth.

Rally leader Thierry Neuville was third in his Hyundai i20 Coupe, increasing his lead over Jari-Matti Latvala by 2.5sec but both felt they were too cautious.

“It’s a quick stage and many corners are flat out but I was lifting. It’s the only new stage today so I was lifting a little. I need to keep my lead but I don’t need to extend it,” said Neuville.

It wasn’t a good start for Hayden Paddon who lost nearly 90sec with a power steering problem in his i20 Coupe. “We can’t seem to catch a break this year. The power steering failed at the start and it was impossible to drive,” explained the Kiwi, who slid from sixth to eighth.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Finland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Italia Sardegna
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Portugal
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC