Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - SS6: Corsica leader Meeke out

Neuville leaps from third to lead island encounter


8 April 2017 - 12h10, by www.wrc.com 

Kris Meeke retired from the lead of the Che Guevara Energy Drink Tour de Corse on Saturday morning to hand the initiative to a rejuvenated Thierry Neuville.

He coasted to the end of the Novella special stage with smoke pouring from his Citroën C3’s engine. The Briton and co-driver Paul Nagle pushed the car away from the finish but would go no further.

Their demise promoted Thierry Neuville into the lead. The rejuvenated Belgian followed his opening stage win with another fastest time in his Hyundai i20 Coupe to move ahead of Sébastien Ogier and return to Bastia for mid-leg service with an 8.2sec advantage.

“I had a good feeling but I was touching the sump guard a bit in the cuts and that was pushing me off-line,” said the Belgian, who appears to have put yesterday’s frustrations behind him.

Ogier was only seventh fastest in his Ford Fiesta and the Frenchman was not happy. “It’s obviously not fast enough and I would like to know why. I can’t explain it. I didn’t have the feeling it was so bad, but obviously it wasn’t good. We have to try to find something because this isn’t the pace I want,” he said.

Dani Sordo was up to third in his i20 Coupe, 37.1sec behind Ogier, but was still confused by his pace. “I pushed more and the time appears worse than I was expecting. It’s difficult to work out the driving style that’s required,” said Sordo, who was nevertheless second fastest.

Craig Breen was fourth despite driving with no intercom. “This is the worst place in the world to lose the intercom. I drove the whole stage blind. I never want to do that again,” he said.

The Irishman was 10.7sec ahead of a frustrated Jari-Matti Latvala, the Finn unhappy with the brakes in his Toyota Yaris. Hayden Paddon completed the top six, the Kiwi admitting he had taken a backward step with his i20 Coupe’s set-up.

WRC 2 leader Andreas Mikkelsen was seventh, with Stephane Sarrazin, Teemu Suninen and Yohan Rossel completing the leaderboard.

Elfyn Evans retired his Ford Fiesta after crashing at a left bend while Stéphane Lefebvre didn’t start the test after exceeding maximum lateness following his earlier problems.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Finland
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC