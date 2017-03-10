Logo
WRC news

WRC - SS2-3: Stages cancelled in Mexico

Transport hold-ups force delayed start to Friday’s action


10 March 2017 - 18h05, by www.wrc.com 

Friday’s action at Rally Guanajuato Mexico has been delayed following major hold-ups in transporting rally cars back to León following last night’s opening street tests in Mexico City’s Zócalo square.

The convoy of transporters carrying the cars was held up after the motorway between the two cities was closed for almost six hours following an accident involving non-rally vehicles.

The transporters and team support staff did not reach León until almost 08.30, just 90 minutes before the first full day of competition was due to start.

As a result organisers have cancelled the first pass through the marathon 54.90km El Chocolate and the 19.68km Las Minas.

They are currently examining options to reschedule the day’s itinerary.



WRC
WRC