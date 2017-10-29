Thierry Neuville battled back into second place at Dayinsure Wales Rally GB on Sunday morning in a determined effort to keep his FIA World Rally Championship hopes alive.

Third in the opening Alwen speed test promoted the Belgian ahead of title favourite Sébastien Ogier. Second in the following Brenig stage left Neuville with a 3.7sec advantage in his Hyundai i20 over the Frenchman’s Ford Fiesta.

“I did a good start of the stage,” Neuville said after Brenig. “The end is getting dirty and I was a bit too careful. I tried to keep it clean but at the same time we need to go faster than Ogier.”

Ogier is coming under threat from Jari-Matti Latvala’s Toyota Yaris and the i20 of Andreas Mikkelsen, who was fastest in Brenig. The trio is covered by just 5.3sec and Ogier is desperate to hang onto third.

“Everyone is flat out and we have to keep pushing as well. It’s very slippery this morning,” said Ogier, who is bidding to secure his fifth consecutive world title today.

The points permutations are numerous, but second overall and maximum Power Stage points for Neuville would keep the championship fight alive until next month’s final round in Australia if Ogier retains third and fails to score any bonus points.

Elfyn Evans downed a hearty breakfast of porridge, eggs and bacon before netting fourth in Alwen and a lowly 11th in Brenig in his rally-leading Ford Fiesta. His advantage was 46.3sec with three stages remaining.

“Very mixed conditions this morning. In some places the grip was OK and in other places it was very, very slippery. I’m still trying to keep a good rhythm and not take any risks,” explained the Welshman.