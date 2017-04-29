Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - SS13: Tänak makes his move

Estonian climbs into podium place


29 April 2017 - 19h40, by www.wrc.com 

Ott Tänak scored his first speed test win at YPF Rally Argentina on Saturday afternoon to climb into third place.

Having relegated M-Sport World Rally Team colleague Sébastien Ogier this morning, Tänak disposed of Mads Østberg after winning the second pass of the Tanti to Villa Bustos special stage in his Ford Fiesta.

He stopped the clocks 11.9sec faster than Østberg’s similar car and is now just 8.4sec behind second-placed Thierry Neuville.

“I hope we have the car working well now. In here it was behaving very nicely. On these nice, smooth roads it’s all about driving and I enjoyed that,” said the Estonian.

Østberg looked dejected at the finish. “I tried to be a bit more careful and not lose the aero or full the car with water. I braked at the watersplash where we lost the diffuser this morning but lost maybe 4sec when everyone else is going through flat out. I have to forget about, and if I lose the aero, then I lose it,” he said.

Leader Elfyn Evans was fourth fastest, completing the stage with his Fiesta’s bumper trailing and a hint of concern in his voice. “I heard a strange noise, like the exhaust had gone, but nothing happened,” he said.

He was 1.4sec faster than Neuville, who was getting used to wholesale changes to his Hyundai i20. The team fitted a new gearbox and front differential and the Belgian also experienced brake issues in the test.

Second fastest time kept Sébastien Ogier firmly in the four-car fight for second, with 24sec covering the quartet. The Frenchman was happier with his Fiesta’s handling, having changed ‘the complete rear of the car’.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Corsica
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC