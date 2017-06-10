Ott Tänak claimed the lead of Rally Italia Sardegna on Saturday afternoon after Hayden Paddon shattered his car’s suspension after swiping a bank and retired.

Paddon, who led by 9.4sec ahead of the second pass of the Coiluna - Loelle speed test, limped to the end of the stage with flames billowing from the rear right of his Hyundai i20.

He dropped 1min 20sec, but the damage was too great to continue.

“Amateur mistake,” shouted Paddon as he crossed the finish line. “I turned in too early and clipped a bank on the inside. I think it’s a broken driveshaft or something. I’ve let everybody down,” added the emotional Kiwi.

His demise left Tänak with a 16.5sec advantage over Latvala. The Estonian opted to carry just one spare wheel in his Ford Fiesta this afternoon and the handling was improved. “I have only one spare, which is a bit of a gamble but the feeling is much better,” he said.

Tänak was fastest with Latvala 2.7sec behind in fourth. “We have improved the car a lot. But I’m a little bit here and there. I have to keep up the concentration, it’s very easy to make a mistake,” said the Toyota Yaris driver.

Craig Breen was a man transformed. The Irishman was second fastest in his Citroën C3, after struggling all morning, while Thierry Neuville was third in his i20. The Belgian was 1min 03.2sec off the lead.

Seventh-placed Sébastien Ogier complained of ‘massive understeer’ in his Fiesta, while Dani Sordo drove most of the stage with a rear left puncture after his i20 swiped a bank.