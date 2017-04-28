Sébastien Ogier led YPF Rally Argentina after flinging his Ford Fiesta to fastest time through Thursday evening’s curtain-raising speed test in the heart of Cordoba city.

The FIA World Rally Championship leader thrilled the big crowds lining the 1.75km special stage as he scorched round the asphalt and gravel roads 0.9sec faster than a tying Dani Sordo and Elfyn Evans.

Ogier, who is bidding for a first win in the south American classic, said: “I tried to push and I’m quite happy with my driving in there.”

Sordo felt he could have been quicker in his Hyundai i20 Coupe, but both he and Welshman Evans, driving another Fiesta, enjoyed a clean run.

Fourth-placed Thierry Neuville was 1.7sec off the lead in another i20, the Belgian regretting a small mistake in the opening corner.

Jari-Matti Latvala’s Toyota Yaris and Mads Østberg’s Fiesta completed the top six. Latvala, who won this morning’s shakedown, also believed he could have shaved a few tenths from his time.

The action continues tomorrow in the Calamuchita valley. Drivers face identical morning and afternoon loops of three fast and sandy tests, followed by a fan favourite super special stage at a theme park on the edge of Villa Carlos Paz. The eight tests add up to 140.56km.