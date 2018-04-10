Logo
F1 - Russia pressing ahead with ’grid girls’ plan

"We do not want to give up girls"


10 April 2018 - 15h26, by GMM 

The promoter of the Russian grand prix says he is determined to find a way around F1’s new ’grid girl’ ban.

Monaco has already announced that, notwithstanding Liberty Media’s ban, "beautiful women" will be on the grid next month — albeit not to hold the driver boards.

And a similar approach is being taken by Russian organisers, who have misgivings about replacing ’grid girls’ with ’grid kids’

"We do not want to give up girls — they are wonderful," said promoter Sergei Vorobiev.

"We foresee that when children are close to cars, this is fraught with difficulties relating to security and image.

"But if we find the right approach and how to make the children’s participation justified, we will of course do it," he added.

"At the same time we are developing creative approaches that will allow the girls to remain next to the cars," revealed Vorobiev.

"It could be athletes, it could be representatives of the world of Russian art, but my task is to have our girls still going on the starting grid," he said.

Another opponent of the grid girls ban is ousted former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who met with Vorobiev in Bahrain last weekend.

"We are still friends and we talked very well, sharing our memories of various good projects of the past," said the Russian official.



