Organisers of the Russian grand prix are considering ignoring F1’s ’grid girls’ ban.

The Sochi round takes place in September.

Already this year, Monaco and Austria sidestepped Liberty Media’s controversial ’grid girls’ ban by using attractive women for other roles.

"We want them (grid girls) to be in," Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak told Tass news agency.

"We are holding discussions with international organisers," he added.