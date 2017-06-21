Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Russia GP date change due to World Cup

"The initiative to change the timing appeared a few months ago"


21 June 2017 - 16h11, by GMM 

Next year’s football World Cup is one reason organisers of the Russian grand prix pushed for a date change for 2018.

This year, the Sochi round took place in April, but on next year’s schedule the Russian GP will not happen until almost October.

"The initiative to change the timing appeared a few months ago, and it is very important that our colleagues supported us," Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar Krai region, told Tass news agency.

He said it is much better that the World Cup and the Russian grand prix will no longer clash.

"We are talking about a range of initiatives and events and now both ourselves and our partners will be able to avoid these risks," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1