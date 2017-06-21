Next year’s football World Cup is one reason organisers of the Russian grand prix pushed for a date change for 2018.

This year, the Sochi round took place in April, but on next year’s schedule the Russian GP will not happen until almost October.

"The initiative to change the timing appeared a few months ago, and it is very important that our colleagues supported us," Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar Krai region, told Tass news agency.

He said it is much better that the World Cup and the Russian grand prix will no longer clash.

"We are talking about a range of initiatives and events and now both ourselves and our partners will be able to avoid these risks," he added.