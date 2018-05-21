Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rumours swirl about Grosjean’s future

"I’m a bit surprised how calm the team is about it"


21 May 2018 - 12h58, by GMM 

A rumour is doing the rounds about Romain Grosjean’s future at Haas.

The Frenchman has had a horror 2018 season so far, including his crash behind the safety car at Baku and a penalty for causing the Barcelona start pileup.

Until now, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Grosjean.

"I’m a bit surprised how calm the team is about it," former F1 driver Karl Wendlinger told Servus TV.

"I can imagine Gene Haas exchanging a few serious words with him in Monaco."

At the same time, two drivers in particular are pushing hard to find a race seat.

Ferrari is championing the efforts of its junior Antonio Giovinazzi, while Pascal Wehrlein is also linked with Toro Rosso, where he could replace Brendon Hartley.

When asked about the prospect of replacing Hartley with Wehrlein, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Motor und Sport: "That’s not the intention at the moment."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1