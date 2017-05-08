Logo
F1 - Rumour - Ecclestone involved in Force India bid?

"The big question is whether Bernie Ecclestone is behind it"


8 May 2017 - 11h05, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone could be involved with a reported move to buy Force India.

That is the claim of one of the most experienced veteran journalists in the F1 paddock, Roger Benoit.

The long-time correspondent for the Swiss newspaper Blick referred to recent claims that Force India’s controversial owners, Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy, could be looking to sell.

Benoit said one rumoured plan is that Force India could become the "new Brabham team".

He said: "The big question is whether Bernie Ecclestone is behind it."

The reports suggest the bid is actually being fronted by the late Sir Jack Brabham’s son David and a US consortium.



