Campos Vexatec Racing is pleased to announce the signing of Roy Nissany for the upcoming 2018 FIA Formula 2 Series. Nissany joins the Spain-based team to team up with previously announced Luca Ghiotto featuring an all-new but experienced driver line-up.

Nissany has competed in multiple single-seater series such as the FIA European Formula 3 Championship and the famed World Series Formula V8 3.5 in which he achieved four wins and 18 podiums. Nissany made his debut in Campos Vexatec Racing colours in Le Castellet showing swift progress in the new Dallara F2 2018. His second collective test in Bahrain proved that he is a key choice for a challenging new season.

Roy Nissany, driver of Campos Vexatec Racing, says: "I’m thrilled to be racing with Campos Vexatec Racing in Formula 2. From my short experience with the team I have already felt a great bond, both with the people and the car. We are already determinately working on the first race’s preparations, and I am well confident we can develop ourselves in synergy and reach our goals."

Adrián Campos, Team Principal of Campos Vexatec Racing, adds: "I’m delighted to start working with Roy. I have been closely following his career for the past two years and I think he has huge potential to unlock. As always, we will do everything we can to help him achieve success. He will improve throughout the season and certainly there is a bright future ahead for him."