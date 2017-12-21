Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rosberg yet to extend Mercedes ambassador role

No deal yet for 2018


21 December 2017 - 12h45, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg says he is yet to sign a new deal to be an ambassador for Mercedes in 2018.

Although he suddenly quit the German team and F1 after winning the 2016 title, he has remained on the payroll as a brand ambassador.

But for 2018, he is joining the German broadcaster RTL to replace Niki Lauda as an expert F1 pundit.

Asked if his ambassador role will make it hard to criticise Mercedes, Rosberg told Bild: "My contract as a team ambassador expires at the end of the year, so I will be totally independent.

"It may be that I will become a Daimler ambassador next year, but that will not stop me being completely neutral and commenting critically on the races.

"Niki managed to do it as a member of the team, so in my situation I can as well," Rosberg added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1