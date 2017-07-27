Logo
F1 - Rosberg to be Formula E team boss - report

"He has already met with series boss Alajandro Agag"


27 July 2017 - 10h04, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg is being lined up as the team boss for Mercedes’ brand new Formula E foray for 2019.

The German carmaker shocked the racing world this week by announcing that it will quit DTM after next year to race instead in the all-electric single seater series.

And Germany’s Auto Bild now reports that Rosberg, the recently retired reigning F1 world champion, is first in line to lead the new Mercedes Formula E team.

The publication said a source "in the Rosberg circle" admitted that Rosberg’s involvement in a management capacity is not ruled out.

"Rosberg has already met with series boss Alajandro Agag in Monaco," the publication claimed.

If true, Rosberg would become the second F1 world champion running a Formula E team, alongside quadruple title winner Alain Prost who is involved with Renault.

"The involvement of the car manufacturers is a strong message," Prost, also an advisor for Renault’s F1 project, said this week at the Formula E race in Montreal.

Asked whether Formula E is gaining so much strength that it might one day replace F1, Prost told Le Journal de Montreal newspaper: "No, I don’t think so.

"There is not only no reason to believe that this situation will ever occur, but also no desire.

"If Formula E has gained so much credibility, it’s partly because the races are in big cities like New York, Paris and now Montreal," the Frenchman added.

"It’s also a way to stand out from F1," said Prost.



