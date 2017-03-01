Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rosberg to attend Barcelona test

"I might go to the track just to say hi"


1 March 2017 - 09h44, by GMM 

Two F1 test days into his retirement, world champion Nico Rosberg will be in the paddock on Wednesday.

The German, who suddenly quit Mercedes and the sport after winning the title late last November, was already in Barcelona this week for a Mercedes sponsor event.

He said there: "I might go to the track tomorrow (Wednesday) just to say hi and check it out, as I’m here anyway."

And Rosberg later confirmed on Twitter: "(I) stayed in Barcelona to go check out the new cars at the track tomorrow. Will be fun.

"I’ll let you know what I think!"



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (581 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1