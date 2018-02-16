Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rosberg tips Hamilton to win again

"Just one point ahead of Sebastian Vettel"


16 February 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 

World champion Nico Rosberg thinks Mercedes will this year beat Mercedes yet again.

That is despite the fact that the latest whispers coming out of Maranello are positive.

Germany’s Auto Bild reports that Ferrari has hit its reliability target for its 2018 engine, even though the technical team set about improving the ’pre-ignition’ feature.

But 2016 world champion Rosberg said: "My prediction corresponds to what happened last year.

"So Lewis Hamilton wins, this time just one point ahead of Sebastian Vettel," he told German television RTL.

"After that is Lewis’ teammate Valtteri Bottas and the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo," Rosberg added.

Another former F1 driver, Timo Glock, agrees: "I think Ferrari had a very good base last year and they can build on that.

"But pressure can change a lot, even if we see a very exciting fight to the end."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Williams FW41 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1