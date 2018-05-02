Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rosberg says 2019 car changes ’important’

"A very important move"


2 May 2018 - 11h56, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg and Ross Brawn have hailed the news emerging from Paris.

The FIA announced that, after a World Motor Sport Council fax vote, stakeholders including the F1 teams voted to approve car changes for 2019 designed to improve overtaking.

The new changes are in addition to an extra allowance in fuel for the races in 2019.

Also next year, the cars will feature simplified brake ducts and front and rear wings, with the governing body saying the likelihood of better racing is "strong".

Ross Brawn, F1 owner Liberty Media’s sporting boss, called the 2019 tweaks "an important step".

"It’s important to note that the decision was taken after an intense period of research into the FIA’s proposals, which were made with the support of formula one and conducted by a majority of the teams," he added.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg agreed with Brawn that the aerodynamic changes for next year are "a very important move".



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1