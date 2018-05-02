Nico Rosberg and Ross Brawn have hailed the news emerging from Paris.

The FIA announced that, after a World Motor Sport Council fax vote, stakeholders including the F1 teams voted to approve car changes for 2019 designed to improve overtaking.

The new changes are in addition to an extra allowance in fuel for the races in 2019.

Also next year, the cars will feature simplified brake ducts and front and rear wings, with the governing body saying the likelihood of better racing is "strong".

Ross Brawn, F1 owner Liberty Media’s sporting boss, called the 2019 tweaks "an important step".

"It’s important to note that the decision was taken after an intense period of research into the FIA’s proposals, which were made with the support of formula one and conducted by a majority of the teams," he added.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg agreed with Brawn that the aerodynamic changes for next year are "a very important move".