F1 - Rosberg rules out Ferrari comeback

"No, it will not happen"


14 July 2017 - 11h05, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg has ruled out returning to F1 next year with Ferrari.

With the Maranello team openly considering replacing Kimi Raikkonen for 2018, reigning world champion Rosberg’s name has been mentioned as a candidate.

But the retired former Mercedes driver said: "No, it will not happen.

"It’s an honour that so much is speculated about me, but I am fully satisfied with my career," German Rosberg told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "I have no regrets."



