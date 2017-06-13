Logo
F1 - Rosberg rejects F1 comeback talk

13 June 2017 - 11h54, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg has rejected claims he may return to formula one.

The German suddenly quit the sport mere days after winning the intense battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton for the 2016 title.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said in Montreal: "I would not be surprised to one day see Nico racing at Ferrari or someone else.

"He’s only 31, he’s still young. Perhaps he will change his mind."

But Rosberg said any talk about him coming back is wide of the mark.

"No, I really have finished my career," he told Germany’s Sport Bild.

"I am happy and proud of the results and the successes I have had. It fulfils me a lot.

"But it’s now in the past and I’m going to do new things," Rosberg insisted.

Indeed, Rosberg even said he would turn down the offer of a one-off return just for fun, like his fellow F1 retiree Jenson Button in Monaco.

"I’ve never thought about it but I’d probably say no," said the reigning world champion.

And a foray in another series, like Formula E, is also off the Rosberg table for now.

"At the moment no," he said. "I am currently looking for other challenges. But who knows. Maybe one day in the future."



