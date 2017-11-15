Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rosberg open to fixing Hamilton friendship

"We’re not at that point yet"


15 November 2017 - 13h50, by GMM 

Outgoing world champion Nico Rosberg says he is open to rekindling his old friendship with Lewis Hamilton.

As teammates at Mercedes until last year, the pair shared a particularly acrimonious relationship, even though they had been childhood best friends.

"Hamilton and Bottas are not friends," F1 legend Niki Lauda told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But there is no hate, as there was between Lewis and Nico. It was bad for the team but not for them, because it pushed them to go faster," the Mercedes team chairman added.

Now, with Rosberg at the end of his first year of retirement, the German said he would be happy to be friends with Hamilton again.

"We were very good friends in the past, but it can happen again in the future," he told the German broadcaster ZDF.

"We’re not rivals anymore, I’m completely out of it, so I don’t see why we could not get along well after some time," Rosberg added.

However, Rosberg admits that he hasn’t even had a phone call with Hamilton in 2017, even though they are apartment neighbours in Monaco.

"We’re not at that point yet," the 32-year-old admitted.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t hail the new quadruple world champion Hamilton’s driving in 2017, and accept his unique personality and controversial lifestyle choices.

"He does it his way and I have a lot of respect for that, it’s a great quality," Rosberg said.

"Lots of people don’t like what he does and how he is, which is a matter of opinion, but I think it’s cool that he goes his own way."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1