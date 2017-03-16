Nico Rosberg has admitted he could return to formula one as a team boss some day.

The new reigning world champion shocked the world by retiring just days after winning the 2016 title, but was back for a visit to the Barcelona test paddock recently.

But he told Germany’s Sport Bild: "A comeback as a driver is impossible."

That doesn’t mean he won’t have mixed emotions when the five lights go out on the Melbourne gantry next weekend.

"There will certainly be some strange moments when I see the first race on TV," said the 31-year-old. "I am still a huge fan of formula one."

But he is not looking to fill his calendar any time soon.

"I am looking for new projects and I have to say I’m really relaxed.

"20 races a year is like being on a hamster wheel. I would also say that it’s the best hamster wheel in the world!

"I am a passionate competitor and I enjoyed my career very much. But formula one is not a pony yard. To beat everyone and be world champion you have to be absolutely uncompromising and my goal was everything," he said.

But Rosberg is not ruling out a return in another capacity one day, for instance as a team boss.

"I’m not saying no," he answered. "A lot is possible. But at the moment, I am mostly concerned with social projects. Children and less privileged people — that means a lot to me."

But there are also other opportunities in motor sport, Rosberg added.

"One would be helping other drivers on their way to success in an advisory and managing role," he said.

But he’s in no rush for that, as he is currently enjoying the "extreme freedom" that quitting F1 has given him.

"I’ve achieved everything I wanted. My new life is now an equally great challenge that I want to master just as successfully," said Rosberg.