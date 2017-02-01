Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rosberg not eyeing Formula E seat

"It’s still a young racing series"


1 February 2017 - 09h10, by GMM 

World champion Nico Rosberg has denied he could keep his adrenaline flowing by moving into the all-electric series Formula E next year.

Mercedes, with whom the 31-year-old German won his world championship before quitting F1 late last year, is contemplating entering Formula E.

But when asked if he would be interested in spearheading a Mercedes team, reigning F1 champion Rosberg answered: "I cannot imagine that.

"I’m interested in Formula E, it’s fast and it’s a success," he is quoted by Speed Week at the Spobis sport business congress in Dusseldorf.

"It’s still a young racing series, it’s going in a completely different direction and I find it cool to follow it. Formula E has a good future," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1