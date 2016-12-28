Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Rosberg exit is Ricciardo boost - Webber

"Now they won’t have that all-star lineup"


28 December 2016 - 15h24, by GMM 

The shock retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg is a big boost to Daniel Ricciardo’s title chances.

That is the view of Ricciardo’s Australian countryman Mark Webber, who thinks his Red Bull successor is among one of the very best in the sport today.

"Daniel was probably the most consistent driver in the field this year and he’s absolutely world class, in the top three drivers," he told The Age newspaper.

Many are expecting Red Bull to be strong in 2017, given the team and part-time designer Adrian Newey’s tendency to get new regulations right.

And Webber thinks a weaker Mercedes will simply boost Ricciardo’s title chances even more.

"He (Ricciardo) is in a position to go again next year and certainly vie for the championship if Red Bull can get the car together," said Webber, "because Nico is virtually impossible to replace in the short term at Mercedes.

"Nico and Lewis (Hamilton) drove each other to be better, but now they won’t have that all-star lineup. Lewis is brilliant and absolutely ruthless, but this will shake up the F1 market," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1