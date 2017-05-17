Ross Brawn thinks there is space on the F1 calendar for "one or two more" races.

There has been speculation the sport’s new owner Liberty Media intends to expand the current 20-race schedule, adding races in ’destination cities’ like New York.

But Brawn, the new F1 sporting boss, said: "More important than the number is the quality of the races. There’s no point having many races that are boring.

"Our priority is to improve the quality of the existing races and to add only more quality races to the calendar.

"The teams already have a challenge with the current 20 races, but I think we have the capacity for one or two more if the quality is high," Brawn told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.