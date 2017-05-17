Logo
F1 - Room for more ’quality’ races - Brawn

"Our priority is to improve the quality of the existing races"


17 May 2017 - 13h18, by GMM 

Ross Brawn thinks there is space on the F1 calendar for "one or two more" races.

There has been speculation the sport’s new owner Liberty Media intends to expand the current 20-race schedule, adding races in ’destination cities’ like New York.

But Brawn, the new F1 sporting boss, said: "More important than the number is the quality of the races. There’s no point having many races that are boring.

"Our priority is to improve the quality of the existing races and to add only more quality races to the calendar.

"The teams already have a challenge with the current 20 races, but I think we have the capacity for one or two more if the quality is high," Brawn told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.



Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
