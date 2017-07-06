Robert Kubica will shortly return to the track in a Renault V8-powered Formula 1 car, the 2012 Lotus E20, for a programme to extensively evaluate his driving capabilities. This follows an initial test at Valencia on June 7th.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing: "Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again, this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition. This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers. There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver."