Making his first public appearance in a Citroën C-Elysée WTCC on his return to ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Huff lapped the legendary Italian Grand Prix venue in a time of 1m52.888s.

WTCC Trophy champion Mehdi Bennani was second fastest for Sébastien Loeb Racing, lapping the 5.793-kilometre track a mere 0.777s slower than fellow Citroën privateer Huff.

Néstor Girolami was third quickest, despite losing track time with a session-stopping off. His 1m54.277s best bettered the 1m54.470s set by team-mate Thed Björk, who overcame a puncture on his factory Volvo S60 Polestar TC1.

Polestar development driver and four-time world champion Yvan Muller was fifth quickest with Yann Ehrlacher, his nephew, sixth for the new RC Motorsport in a Lada Vesta in what was the first public testing session for the French rookie.

Tom Chilton, John Filippi, Tiago Monteiro of the factory Honda team, plus Tom Coronel’s stand-in at ROAL Motorsport, Alberto Cerqui, completed the top 10. Monteiro and works Honda team-mates, Norbert Michelisz and Ryo Michigami, spent the session running in new parts having tested extensively in Italy and Spain during the winter.

Having gone quickest in the morning, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Citroën privateer once again edged out Sébastien Loeb Racing’s Mehdi Bennani, albeit by a reduced margin of 0.297s with a best time of 1m53.039s.

WTCC rookie Yann Ehrlacher impressed by going P3 in his RC Motorsport LADA with Tom Chilton fourth, Yvan Muller fifth in a factory Volvo S60 Polestar TC1 and John Filippi sixth.

Néstor Girolami and Thed Björk were seventh and eighth respectively for Polestar Cyan Racing, Ryo Michighami was the top Honda running in ninth with Tom Coronel P10 in his ROAL Motorsport Chevrolet.