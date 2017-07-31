Logo
F1 - Ricciardo ’will accept’ Verstappen apology

"Max admitted the mistake and we accept it"


31 July 2017 - 08h10, by GMM 

Max Verstappen has apologised for punting his Red Bull teammate out of the Hungarian grand prix.

The normally smiling Daniel Ricciardo was furious after the incident, swearing and calling Dutch teenager Verstappen a "sore loser" and "amateur".

"Inexperience is too kind. It was just immaturity," said the Australian.

Their boss, Christian Horner, said the pair had been warned about crashing during a rare paddock visit for team owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

But he said: "Max admitted the mistake and we accept it. I’m sure Daniel will accept it too.

"They have a great relationship — they respect each other."

Indeed, Verstappen said: "It is never my attention to hit anyone, especially not a teammate. I’ll apologise to Daniel and the team and we will sort it out."



