Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo says 2019 announcement due soon

"Whether it’s in the summer break or in Spa, I don’t know"


2 August 2018 - 09h54, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo says his Red Bull contract is finally ready to be announced.

Having flirted with Mercedes and Ferrari, it was expected that Ricciardo’s extended Red Bull deal could be made official last weekend in Hungary.

"A little tweaking is needed here and there, but everything is fine," the Australian said at the post-Hungarian grand prix test.

"You’ll soon know something, I’m sure," Ricciardo is quoted by Speed Week. "Whether it’s in the summer break or in Spa, I don’t know."

It is believed Ricciardo’s earlier negotiations stumbled over not only money, but the length of his new contract.

"The priority is a car that will make me world champion, as I’ve proven I am ready," he said.

"What you’re worth is not just money, but I want to be paid appropriately," Ricciardo confirmed.

"It’s easy to think somewhere else would be better, but I feel good here," he said.

Ricciardo also confirmed that a two-year deal is likely, so he can "stay flexible" ahead of the all-new F1 era in 2021.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC