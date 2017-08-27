Daniel Ricciardo has counted himself out of the running for a Ferrari seat in the foreseeable future.

The Australian is regularly linked with a switch to red, but he now sees Sebastian Vettel’s new three-year deal as a clear sign that Ferrari is planning without him.

"When Kimi’s contract was confirmed, I knew that Sebastian would stay as well," Ricciardo, who was Vettel’s teammate at Red Bull in 2014, said at Spa.

"And as long as Seb is at Ferrari, I don’t see a chance for me. I’m always asked by fans and the media about Ferrari, but Ferrari never asks me!" he smiled.