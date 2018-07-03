Logo
F1 - Ricciardo reveals contract talks with Mateschitz

"We’ll see how things evolve"


3 July 2018 - 09h36, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo may be inching towards a new deal with Red Bull.

The Australian has been linked with moves to Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren for 2019, but Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said in Austria that Ricciardo is getting "closer" to inking a new contract.

Ricciardo says the Austrian grand prix, Red Bull’s home race, was the scene of promising talks, especially as the energy drink company’s magnate Dietrich Mateschitz was trackside for a rare visit.

"I spoke with the big boss, who I like a lot," the 28-year-old driver is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"It’s a pity he doesn’t run the team alone because everything is easier with him," Ricciardo smiled. "But there’s still some time to understand what needs to be done.

"We’ll see how things evolve," he added.


