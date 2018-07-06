Daniel Ricciardo now appears certain to be re-signing with Red Bull for 2019 and 2020.

Earlier, the Australian was linked with moves to Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren, but now it appears as though an announcement about him staying put will be made before the August break.

"It’s not on paper yet but soon it will be," Ricciardo said at Silverstone.

He admitted some of the holdup was about finding common ground on Red Bull’s engine plans for 2019.

Red Bull has subsequently signed up with Honda.

"I listened to the arguments of the team on this issue — more than once," he smiled at Silverstone. "They explained all the reasons to me.

"Most important of all, I needed to understand that the contract with Honda was not signed in a fit of emotion, or because the relationship with Renault completely deteriorated.

"I know the team has done all the necessary homework, and Red Bull really believes this is the right move," Ricciardo added.

Ricciardo’s teammate Max Verstappen told Corriere della Sera newspaper: "You’ll see. Daniel will stay with us."