Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo powers to Monaco pole ahead of Vettel and Hamilton

Max Verstappen will start at the tail end of the order


26 May 2018 - 16h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo powered to a second career pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix claiming top spot in qualifying almost half a second ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

It was bittersweet for Red Bull, however, as while Ricciardo will start from the front of the grid, Max Verstappen will start at the tail end of the order after gearbox damage from a crash in FP3 ruled him out of qualifying.

Ricciardo was quickly on the pace and with his first flying lap he took P1 with a time of 1:12.769. The Australian hit a wall of traffic at the end of the lap, however, and as such his P1 time was quickly bypassed by that of Kimi Räikkönen.

Ricciardo was quickly back in front, though, finding a gap in the traffic to post a lap of 1:12.013. That was good enough to keep him in P1 until the flag fell, with the Red Bull driver eventually finishing four tenths of a second ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Räikkönen.

In the final runs, Sauber’s Charles Leclerc went off at Ste Devote and brought out the yellow flags. That compromised a number of final runs and in the end out went Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley, Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson, Williams’ Lance Stroll and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.

Ricciardo was again to the fore in Q2, quickly muscling his way to the top of a timesheet with a lap of 1:11.353 that left clear of Vettel and Raikkonen. He retired to the garage immediately, content to wait it out and see how the session evolved.

Further back, Mercedes gambled and bolted on ultrasoft tyres for their drivers’ first runs, hoping that the purple-banded tyres would yield a lap time good enough to earn a Q3 berth and allow them to start on the more durable tyre on a circuit where track position is paramount.

The strategy quickly proved the wrong one, however, and with the session edging onto the final five minutes and with Hamilton 10th and Bottas 14th the team switched plans and pitted both for hypersofts. Hamilton blasted to third with his first flyer and Bottas followed to take fifth.

The Ferraris of Räikkönen and Vettel found more time on their final runs to claim second and thirds respectively behind Ricciardo and Hamilton dropped to fourth ahead of his team-mate.

At the bottom of the top 10, the improvement of the Mercedes bounced Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly to P12, but the Frenchman did a good job to find time on his final runs to claim P10 with a lap of 1:12.313.

That meant that out went Renault’s Hulkenberg in P11, followed by McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne, Williams’ Sergey Sirotkin, Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and Haas’ Romain Grosjean.

Ricciardo again set the pace in Q3 and this time it was by a significant margin. Bottas was first across the line to take provisional pole, but he was quickly dropped down the order by Hamilton who set a lap of 1:11.261. Ricciardo though was flying and when he crossed the line he was 0.451s up on Hamilton and the only man under the 1m11s mark.

And so it proved. Vettel found time on his second run to climb above Hamilton, but neither could get near the Red Bull driver, who was going even quicker until he was told that his opening time had secured pole. He backed out of his final run and settled for the lap of 1:10.810 that now stands as the fastest ever lap of Monaco.

Behind third-placed Hamilton, 2017 pole position man Räikkönen was fourth ahead of Bottas, Force India’s Esteban Ocon, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, Renault’s Carlos Sainz and the second Force India of Sergio Perez. The top ten order was rounded out by Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly.

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:12.013 1:11.278 1:10.810
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:12.415 1:11.518 1:11.039
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:12.460 1:11.584 1:11.232
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:12.639 1:11.391 1:11.266
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:12.434 1:12.002 1:11.441
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:13.028 1:12.188 1:12.061
07 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:12.657 1:12.269 1:12.110
08 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:12.950 1:12.286 1:12.130
09 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:12.848 1:12.194 1:12.154
10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:12.941 1:12.313 1:12.221
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:13.065 1:12.411
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:12.463 1:12.440
13 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:12.706 1:12.521
14 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:12.829 1:12.714
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:12.930 1:12.728
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:13.179
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:13.265
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:13.323
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:13.393
20 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.---

Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC