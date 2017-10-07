Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo on driver market ’understandable’ - Marko

"A decision will be made in the first six races of 2018"


7 October 2017 - 14h23, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo going on the market for 2019 is "understandable".

That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, the Red Bull official who admits the energy drink company is having to look beyond Australian Ricciardo’s current contract.

"For all his racing life Ricciardo was part of the Red Bull family," he told Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

"That he wants to look at other things now is understandable.

"A decision will be made in the first six races of 2018," Marko added. "Max (Verstappen) has a contract for another year (2019)."

After Verstappen’s Sepang win, Marko said Red Bull is happy with its form in the second half of this season.

"For the first time in this terrible hybrid era, we overtook Mercedes on the road and beat them," he said.

"This is a huge satisfaction because everyone knows we have less horse power," added Marko. "This shows that our chassis development was sensational."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (567 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1