Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo on contract ’tightrope’ - Webber

"The first part of the year is very important for him"


19 March 2018 - 07h45, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo will walk a contract "tightrope" in 2018.

That is the view of the Australian’s countryman Mark Webber, referring to the fact that Ricciardo is on the prowl for a potential move from Red Bull for 2019.

"The first part of the year is very important for him," Webber told Melbourne newspaper The Age.

"He is on a tightrope. There is no question."

But he said that while Ricciardo is gambling slightly by stalling, 28-year-old Ricciardo’s F1 future is "safe".

"It’s just a question if he is wants the absolute perfect team in ’19 and trying to get number 1 status somewhere in those teams. That’s what he would love to achieve," Webber said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1