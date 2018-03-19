Daniel Ricciardo will walk a contract "tightrope" in 2018.

That is the view of the Australian’s countryman Mark Webber, referring to the fact that Ricciardo is on the prowl for a potential move from Red Bull for 2019.

"The first part of the year is very important for him," Webber told Melbourne newspaper The Age.

"He is on a tightrope. There is no question."

But he said that while Ricciardo is gambling slightly by stalling, 28-year-old Ricciardo’s F1 future is "safe".

"It’s just a question if he is wants the absolute perfect team in ’19 and trying to get number 1 status somewhere in those teams. That’s what he would love to achieve," Webber said.