Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo not commenting on Ferrari rumours

"This was Toto’s mistake"


6 April 2018 - 10h06, by GMM 

The 2018 season has begun with uncertainty hanging over the heads of two key top drivers’ futures.

Lewis Hamilton is still yet to agree a 2019 contract with Mercedes, and at the same time Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo is potentially on the move.

Dr Helmut Marko, a Red Bull official, thinks the holdup at Mercedes is because Toto Wolff tried to negotiate with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

"This was Toto’s mistake," he told Sport Bild.

"He made an attempt to lure Sebastian Vettel and then Max Verstappen but both rejected the offer. This prompted Lewis to raise his price," said Marko.

It is believed Hamilton is currently asking Mercedes for an incredible $60 million a year.

"We would never pay such money," Marko insisted.

"That’s why we created a junior team. We gave a chance to Vettel, Riccardo, Verstappen instead of paying huge sums to Hamilton or Alonso. The contracts with our drivers are only 20 pages," he added.

Red Bull may now struggle to hang onto Australian Ricciardo, though, with the latest rumour suggesting he may even have signed a Ferrari ’pre-agreement’.

When asked about his future, Ricciardo said in Bahrain: "You’re not going to hear much until Europe."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1