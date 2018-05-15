Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo in no hurry to sign 2019 contract

"The team wants to have it done by the summer"


15 May 2018 - 11h10, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo insists he is still not in a hurry to sign a new contract for 2019.

Having entered F1 as a Red Bull junior, the Australian is now an undisputed top driver and looking at a potential move to Ferrari or Mercedes.

But Red Bull wants an answer by the summer.

"The next contract I sign must be ’the contract’," Ricciardo told El Confidencial newspaper.

"I can’t say what I’ll be doing in five years, so that’s why this next one has to be perfect for me."

Red Bull has warned that it can pull Carlos Sainz back from Renault to replace Ricciardo for 2019.

But Ricciardo insists : "I’m not in a hurry. The team wants to have it done by the summer, but if the team tells me we can wait until October, then I can wait."

The 28-year-old is a happy and ever-smiling member of the F1 circus, but he disagrees with Red Bull’s recent assessment that he was 50 per cent to blame for the crash with Max Verstappen at Baku.

"For people who know this sport, they know it was not my fault," Ricciardo insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1