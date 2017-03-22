Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo gets Renault boost for Melbourne

"If we have the package to be in the mix..."


22 March 2017 - 13h06, by GMM 

Local favourite Daniel Ricciardo’s Melbourne hopes got a boost on Wednesday.

As the Australian met with the local press ahead of the 2017 season opener, it emerged that Renault has solved the recurring reliability problem with its new power unit.

Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt said: "In the Barcelona tests, the Renault teams had to use throttled performance most of the time."

Red Bull - the most competitive Renault-powered team - was a few tenths off the pace of Mercedes and Ferrari through the winter, so the news will be music to Ricciardo’s ears.

Asked by local media how confident he is for the 2017 title battle, Ricciardo told Fairfax Media: "Very confident.

"If we have the package to be in the mix, then I definitely feel I can do it."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1