Daniel Ricciardo has denied speculation he has already signed a Ferrari deal for 2019.

Rumours are growing that the Maranello team intends to snap up the Australian as his Red Bull contract ends, installing him in Kimi Raikkonen’s place.

It would reunite Ricciardo with Sebastian Vettel, his former Red Bull teammate.

But Vettel, the number 1 Ferrari driver, says he isn’t sure what Ricciardo - who is also linked with Mercedes - is going to do.

"We only shared one year together, which wasn’t great for me but it was great for him," said Vettel.

"Anyway, I think we get along so I wouldn’t mind if we get together again in the future, but I don’t know what his plan is," added the German.

But in Bahrain, Ricciardo denied that he has already discussed teaming up with Vettel again — this time in red.

"I’d have to ask Seb first," he smiled.

One publication even said a ’pre-agreement’ between Ricciardo and Ferrari has been drawn up, but the 28-year-old told Auto Bild: "I swear I haven’t signed anything."

His boss at Red Bull, Dr Helmut Marko, agreed: "There have not even been talks between Daniel and Ferrari."