Daniel Ricciardo has denied rumours he is lining up a switch to Ferrari for 2018.

Last week, an Italian newspaper claimed the Red Bull driver had even signed some sort of agreement to replace Sebastian Vettel’s current teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

But Australian Ricciardo told Italian television Sky: "I heard about it, but it’s not true.

"No, I haven’t signed anything with Ferrari," the 27-year-old insisted in Bahrain.