F1 - Ricciardo admits Red Bull deal ’likely’

"Not all the doors have been closed, but..."


11 July 2018 - 09h05, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo now says it is "likely" he will stay at Red Bull in 2019.

Earlier, the Red Bull driver was toying with a move to Ferrari, Mercedes or even McLaren.

But now he is quoted by Spain’s AS newspaper: "It is increasingly likely that I will stay, although I haven’t signed yet and we’re working on some details."

It is believed Mercedes wants to keep Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for 2019, while Ferrari may have baulked at Ricciardo’s price-tag.

"Not all the doors have been closed, but it seems increasingly likely that the other teams will stay with their current drivers," said Ricciardo.

"I’m not absolutely certain about that, but you can read between the lines. If I’m not at Red Bull there are two other very attractive options and if they are not possible it’s difficult to see a better option than Red Bull," he added.


