Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault won’t sign big name driver - Ghosn

"The goal is to win under responsible economic conditions"


18 June 2018 - 11h56, by GMM 

Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn says the French manufacturer intends to win in formula one without the biggest budget.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul recently acknowledged that the Enstone team needs more money to take on the might of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Currently, the target is to gradually catch up over the next season or two, but Ghosn said he thinks it will be possible to beat the top teams without "hundreds of millions of euros".

"We are preparing for our return to the top of the podium by 2020," he is quoted by La Presse.

"The goal is to win under responsible economic conditions."

There are rumours Renault is trying to woo Adrian Newey, but another fast-track to success could be buying a driver like Sebastian Vettel.

"Of course, if there were no budget, we would hire the best drivers in the world," Ghosn said.

"But we’re not going to be the richest team. We have proven in the past that we can win while not being the ones who spend the most money or have the best drivers."

He indicated he is happy with Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz, but said Renault may also be looking for a driver "who draws attention to our main markets".

"Therefore a French driver would be fine, a Russian driver would be fine, a Chinese driver would extraordinary because we would have the attention of 1.3 billion consumers.

"But you have to find the driver to win so it’s always a difficult equation," Ghosn added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC