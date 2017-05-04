Logo
F1 - Renault starts work on 2018 car - boss

"It’s important to go step by step"


4 May 2017 - 11h50, by GMM 

Renault intends to "surprise" the F1 hierarchy in 2018.

That is the claim of team boss Cyril Abiteboul, as the French works team already pushes to establish itself at the head of the midfield this year.

"It’s important to go step by step," he told Russia’s Championat.

"According to our plan, we must begin to fight for the podium in the course of next season. Yes, the gap now is big but the whole team is working day and night on the plan.

"Honestly, our 2018 car will be our first that is built with the use of all of our fresh resources, as the one we have this year was created under some limitations.

"We have already started work on the car for next season, and I think everyone will be surprised with what we have in 2018," Abiteboul added.



